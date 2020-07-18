Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE DEO opened at $142.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.33. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The company has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.