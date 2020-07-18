Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 119.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 13,376 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 322,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after buying an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 826.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1,848.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 6.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 637,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after buying an additional 39,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65. The company has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 16.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $1.4187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.14%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

