Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in Waste Management by 65.6% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 198.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Waste Management stock opened at $108.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

