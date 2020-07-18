Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Allstate by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 124,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL stock opened at $90.13 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average of $103.06.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $273,807.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,693,675.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allstate from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.47.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

