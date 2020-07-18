Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Consumer Edge cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.23. The stock has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

