Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,159 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $940,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $143.96 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $144.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.79.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

