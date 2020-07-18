Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,818 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $75,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,692,561,620.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.74.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

