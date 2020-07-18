Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.9% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 114.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.30.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

