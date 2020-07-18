Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,169,000 after buying an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,979,000 after buying an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter worth approximately $80,259,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

