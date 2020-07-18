Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $176,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,597.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,791 shares of company stock valued at $18,643,326. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

NYSE VEEV opened at $250.30 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $260.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.