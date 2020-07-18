Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,584 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 54.2% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $203,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 99.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 92,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 397.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 123,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 98,749 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CL opened at $75.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.04.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $212,069.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

