PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 90.52%. The business had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.