Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $117.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.58.

NYSE PKG opened at $104.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Packaging Corp Of America in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

