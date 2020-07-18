Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Lifted to Buy at BofA Securities

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) was upgraded by research analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

PKG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Packaging Corp Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

PKG opened at $104.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.74. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,942,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,471,000 after buying an additional 446,736 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,777,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,800,000 after acquiring an additional 228,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 38.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,337,000 after purchasing an additional 957,767 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,569,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,319,000 after purchasing an additional 130,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,284,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

