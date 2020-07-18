Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Trading Down 7.8%

Origin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:OGFGY)’s share price fell 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.01, 140 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26.

Origin Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OGFGY)

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in energy retailing, power generation, and natural gas production businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Energy Markets and Integrated Gas segments. Its exploration and production portfolio includes the Bowen and Surat basins in Central Australia; the Browse basin in Western Australia; and the Beetaloo Basin in the Northern Territory.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.