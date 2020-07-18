O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ORLY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.47.

ORLY stock opened at $431.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $420.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.31. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,855,951. 2.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

