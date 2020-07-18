O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Carl David Wilbanks Sells 1,839 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $799,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Carl David Wilbanks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00.

ORLY stock opened at $431.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.31. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.47.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

