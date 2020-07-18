Orchid Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.29 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Orchid has a total market cap of $12.29 million and $3.24 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

