Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 345 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 5.4% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Cigna by 19.9% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI stock opened at $179.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,965,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,185 shares of company stock worth $60,675,011 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

