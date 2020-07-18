Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 217 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 75.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.43.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $91.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

