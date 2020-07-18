Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 132 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Novartis by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,071,000 after purchasing an additional 134,144 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $5,502,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $201.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average of $88.07. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

