Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 4,535 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $251,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $251,000.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.31.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

