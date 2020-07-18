Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases 977 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.1% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Exane Asset Management grew its position in AT&T by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $862,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on AT&T from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

AT&T stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

