Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,581,611,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in American Express by 1,124.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in American Express by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,681,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $332,020,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.13.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $97.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

