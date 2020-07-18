Optimum Investment Advisors Invests $152,000 in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 490,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,168,000 after buying an additional 250,950 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 51.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $5,735,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,964. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.64 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

