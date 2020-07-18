Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,711,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,806,000 after purchasing an additional 172,190 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,543,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,745,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,395,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,969,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,347,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,527,000 after purchasing an additional 289,714 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $37.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

