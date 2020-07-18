Optimum Investment Advisors Has $76,000 Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 42.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,475 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 694,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $35,137,000 after buying an additional 25,739 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 48.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

NYSE:TJX opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.72. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

