Optimum Investment Advisors Has $224,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,093 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $7,681,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,188.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC stock opened at $181.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.79. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

