Optimum Investment Advisors Has $132,000 Position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in PTC were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PTC by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,492,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,788,000 after purchasing an additional 103,190 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PTC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,277,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,593,000 after purchasing an additional 618,269 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,955,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,569 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,666,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,200,000 after purchasing an additional 82,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in PTC by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,488,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,571,000 after purchasing an additional 426,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,005,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,259 shares in the company, valued at $43,238,805.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,193. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $80.75 on Friday. PTC Inc has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $92.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. PTC had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.