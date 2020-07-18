Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $88.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.79. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

