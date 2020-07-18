Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Optimum Investment Advisors lowered its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 225,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.00.

In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $563,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,557 shares of company stock worth $23,382,177. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $259.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.05. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.