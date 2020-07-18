Optimum Investment Advisors Buys New Stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

CARR opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.58. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin bought 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60. Also, Director John J. Greisch bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00.

