Optimum Investment Advisors Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.2% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 133,024 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,380,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $1,809,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

