OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 6,667 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $100,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OPRX opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.