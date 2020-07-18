OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 6,667 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $100,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of OPRX opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. Analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.
