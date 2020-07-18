Oppenheimer Cuts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $38.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AT&T’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura cut their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut AT&T from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.58.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $218.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Exane Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 157,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $862,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 255,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 59,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

