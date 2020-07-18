Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on ONCY shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

ONCY opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.50. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 503.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

