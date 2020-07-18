On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of On Deck Capital from $4.50 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered On Deck Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on On Deck Capital from $4.25 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of ONDK stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $45.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. On Deck Capital has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $4.71.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $110.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.49 million. On Deck Capital had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that On Deck Capital will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONDK. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in On Deck Capital by 34.8% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 3,829,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after buying an additional 989,706 shares in the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 482,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 877,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP raised its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 581,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 313,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 1,122.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 417,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

