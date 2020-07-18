Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Sells $4,224,121.04 in Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 19,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total transaction of $4,224,121.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,121.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $207.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of -115.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.04. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $224.90.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Okta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Okta by 33.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after buying an additional 81,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,021,000 after buying an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Okta by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

