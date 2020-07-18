Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Sells $6,335,100.00 in Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $6,335,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $207.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of -115.85 and a beta of 1.07. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $224.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.97 and a 200 day moving average of $152.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $182.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Okta from $173.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Okta by 20.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Okta by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Okta by 5.1% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

