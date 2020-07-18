OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OGC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Pi Financial set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.88.
Shares of OGC opened at C$3.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$4.17.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.
See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.