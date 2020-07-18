OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OGC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Pi Financial set a C$4.75 price objective on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.88.

Shares of OGC opened at C$3.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of -81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$1.16 and a 52-week high of C$4.17.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$185.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

