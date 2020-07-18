Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,714 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,205,000 after acquiring an additional 317,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,171 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,686 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,518,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,583 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,611,000 after acquiring an additional 300,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $54.05.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $909,613.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,730.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

