Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.07.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

