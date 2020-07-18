Nova EYE Medical Ltd (ASX:EYE) Declares $0.14 Interim Dividend

Nova EYE Medical Ltd (ASX:EYE) announced a interim dividend on Friday, July 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.50.

About Nova EYE Medical

Nova Eye Medical Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells lasers and ultrasound systems for ophthalmologists to diagnose and treat eye diseases. It operates through three segments: Laser and Ultrasound, Ellex iTrack, and 2RT. The company offers Tango for selective light therapy; Tango Reflex for selective laser trabeculoplasty, laser floater treatment, and capsulotomy; iTrack, a glaucoma surgical device for ab-externo canaloplasty; Ultra Q for capsulotomy; Ultra Q Reflex for laser floater treatment and capsulotomy; and Integre Pro and Integre Pro scan for photocoagulation and pattern scanning.

