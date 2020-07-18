Nova EYE Medical Ltd (ASX:EYE) Declares $0.14 Interim Dividend

Nova EYE Medical Ltd (ASX:EYE) announced a interim dividend on Friday, July 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 2.50.
About Nova EYE Medical
