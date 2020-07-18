Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 777 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $196.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.66. The firm has a market cap of $381.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.62.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.