Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,887 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 3.9% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 64,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,128,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 25,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $60.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.53. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $250.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

