Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 476,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 756,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $44.63 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $188.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

