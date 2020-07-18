Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,859,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,050 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 243,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,448,000 after purchasing an additional 85,944 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.94.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.18. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.67. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $18.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

