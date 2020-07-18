Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,435 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.8% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,626,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,739 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,377.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 84,434 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.91.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

