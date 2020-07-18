Northcoast Research Lowers Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) to Neutral

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wingstop from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Wingstop from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Wingstop from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Wingstop from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.25.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $136.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 184.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.08 and a 200-day moving average of $103.88. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $146.13.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $55.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

In other news, insider Madison Jobe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total transaction of $372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total value of $1,823,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,284 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 73,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 43,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 22,436 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

