North West Company Inc (TSE:NWC) Director Eric Stefanson Sells 750 Shares

North West Company Inc (TSE:NWC) Director Eric Stefanson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.68, for a total transaction of C$22,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,636.72.

North West stock opened at C$31.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.32. North West Company Inc has a 52-week low of C$16.06 and a 52-week high of C$32.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23.

North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$592.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that North West Company Inc will post 1.8746391 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NWC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on North West from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. CIBC upped their price target on North West from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of North West from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of North West from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

